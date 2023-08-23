 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110 possible again Thursday.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The drowning death of a former White House chef who was working for the Obama family has been ruled an accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Tafari Campell appeared in a video about beer brewing at The White House in 2012.

 From The White House

(CNN) — The drowning death of a former White House chef who was working for the Obama family has been ruled an accident, a spokesperson with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said.

Tafari Campbell, 45, was found dead last month in Edgartown Great Pond on the south shore of Martha’s Vineyard, state police said.

He had been paddleboarding the night before and was reported missing after he went into the water and didn’t resurface, a news release from Massachusetts State Police said at the time.

He went “into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface,” police said. Another paddleboarder on the pond with him witnessed him go under the water, according to the release.

Campbell “was employed by former President Obama and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of his passing,” state police said.

The Obamas were not at their Martha’s Vineyard residence at the time of the incident, according to police.

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family,” Barack and Michelle Obama said in a joint statement after his death.

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter,” the Obamas said.

“That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone,” the statement continued. “Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari – especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin – in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”

CNN's Celina Tebor, Kevin Liptak and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.