Target, Macy's and Best Buy see consumers cut back, search for discounts

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 90.0 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CST Thursday was 90.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 82.9 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 89.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 90.1 feet on 06/30/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&