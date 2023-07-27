Supreme Court clears way for Mountain Valley Pipeline construction to proceed

(CNN) — The Supreme Court cleared the way for construction of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline to proceed on Thursday, granting an emergency request from backers of the project that has the support of Congress and the Biden administration.
The justices agreed to lift lower court orders that froze construction of the project while legal challenges play out.
The Supreme Court’s order is a victory for West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat who has championed the project and pushed for it during debt ceiling negotiations in June.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.