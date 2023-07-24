Sumner museum reveals Iowa connection to the Manhattan Project

SUMNER, Iowa (KWWL) -- "Oppenheimer" premiered in theaters last weekend, and a new exhibit in Sumner is focused on a northeast Iowa man who played a major role in the creation of one of the atomic bombs in the Manhattan Project.
Staff at the Memories Are Forever Museum discovered that Sumner has a close connection to the creation of the bombs.
Herbert Potratz was born in a small farm near Sumner. After graduating at the top of his class, he was recruited into the University of Chicago's branch of the Manhattan Project. After months of work, Poratz was promoted to Chief Chemist at the Los Alamos facility in New Mexico.
There, he was responsible for creating the radioactive isotopes that went into the "Fat Man" atomic bomb. Museum staff say that their mission is to highlight unknown stories like this.
Mike Potratz is a distant relative of Herbert, and he discovered the connection only two years ago after a genealogy test.
Potratz said, “In school we learn about Iowa history, we learn about U.S. or world history, but they never taught us about local history. And I grew up here in Sumner my whole life and I didn’t know this until a couple years ago.”
The exhibit at the Memories Are Forever Museum will be up until Labor Day, which is when the museum closes for the season. They offer free admission and they're open from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.