Study finds 'huge' increase in children going to the emergency room with suicidal thoughts

Weather Alert

.Accumulating snowfall is expected across far northern Iowa today as a system passes gradually through the region. Some light freezing drizzle may also occur as the snow diminishes this afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate 35 corridor. * WHERE...Much of central and north central Iowa * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&