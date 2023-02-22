 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Today Into Thursday...

.Precipitation will become more widespread this afternoon and
evening, then taper off by Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall will
occur over northern Iowa. Strong northerly winds will make
driving conditions very difficult by producing widespread blowing
snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times,
and potentially near blizzard conditions near the state border.
Mixed precipitation types are more of a concern to the south into
central Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all
possible.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet before changing
to snow. Snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice
accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's daughter posts heartfelt message about missing him

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's daughter posts heartfelt message about missing him

Weslie Fowler paid a tribute to her adoptive father, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, in a TikTok video. Fowler and "tWitch" are pictured here in 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

The daughter of Allison Holker has returned to TikTok to pay tribute to her adoptive father, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

Weslie Fowler, 14, posted a video of showing her in the mirror holding a phone with a photo of Boss, who died in December at the age of 40.

The video was captioned, "I miss you." Audio of Mac Miller's song "Surf" can be heard playing.

Her mother - who also shares a 6-year-old son named Maddox and 3-year-old daughter named Zaia with Boss - commented on the video, writing "I love you babygirl always and forever."

Holker recently shared a video on her verified Instagram account to thank her supporters and honor her late husband's memory.

The family of five often appeared together for videos on social media.

