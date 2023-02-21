 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Wednesday Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will
begin mid-morning Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Heavy
snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing
8 inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa state border.
Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions
by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to
near a quarter mile at times. Mixed precipitation types are more
of a concern to the south in central Iowa with a variety of snow,
freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach
or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and east-
central Iowa.

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Spunky Missouri woman turns 105 years old

  • Updated
  • 0

O'FALLON, Missouri (KSDK/CNN) --  If every day is a gift, then this "Birthday Girl" has more than 38,000 of them because she's celebrating her 105th year.

Meet Irene Fee of O'Fallon, Missouri. She was born in 1918 and remembers going to church in a horse and buggy, long before automobiles were commonplace. But, she doesn't dwell on the past.

Irene prefers to look forward, and she's convinced that's how she stays young.

She likes keeping up with the news and the stock market. She paints, does embroidery, and traces genealogy.

Irene says it's important to keep the mind and body active. Her advice is to not just sit around and don't talk about age. She says it's irrelevant.