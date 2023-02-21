Spunky Missouri woman turns 105 years old

O'FALLON, Missouri (KSDK/CNN) -- If every day is a gift, then this "Birthday Girl" has more than 38,000 of them because she's celebrating her 105th year.
Meet Irene Fee of O'Fallon, Missouri. She was born in 1918 and remembers going to church in a horse and buggy, long before automobiles were commonplace. But, she doesn't dwell on the past.
Irene prefers to look forward, and she's convinced that's how she stays young.
She likes keeping up with the news and the stock market. She paints, does embroidery, and traces genealogy.
Irene says it's important to keep the mind and body active. Her advice is to not just sit around and don't talk about age. She says it's irrelevant.