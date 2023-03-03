Special Forces soldier who 'never' quit receives Medal of Honor nearly 60 years after grueling firefight

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa... Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118 Cottage Row Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 89.5 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:45 AM CST Friday was 89.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 82.8 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 89.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 89.4 feet on 06/26/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&