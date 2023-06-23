Special counsel asks for December trial date for Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents case

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Des Moines  has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
North central Black Hawk County in northeastern Iowa...
Bremer County in northeastern Iowa...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 457 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Denver, or 5
miles southeast of Waverly, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Denver around 500 PM CDT.
Readlyn around 510 PM CDT.
Tripoli around 515 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include
Sumner.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern
Iowa.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 370 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 42 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

POCAHONTAS

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                UNION
WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

CALHOUN               CARROLL               GREENE
GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALGONA,
ALLERTON, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, BAYARD, BELMOND, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE,
CHARITON, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORYDON,
CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM,
ELDORA, FONDA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER,
GILMORE CITY, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL,
GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, HUMESTON,
INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE CITY,
LAKE MILLS, LAMONI, LAURENS, LEON, MANLY, MANSON, MARSHALLTOWN,
MASON CITY, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA,
OTTUMWA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY,
REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SEYMOUR, SHELL ROCK, STUART,
TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY,
WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

A COUPLE TORNADOES POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  90%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  NE 35

Special counsel asks for December trial date for Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents case

  • Updated
  • 0
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on June 13.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

(CNN) — The special counsel’s office has asked for Donald Trump to be tried in December in the Mar-a-Lago documents matter, because of how classified records must be handled carefully within the criminal case.

A federal judge previously put the trial on the calendar for mid-August but a delay to the date was expected. December, however, is not yet a firm date, and the Trump team may ask for a different schedule.

The request from prosecutors on Friday came amid a trio of new filings governing preparations to be done on the case before trial by both the Justice Department and Trump’s defense team.

“This case is not so unusual or complex … because it has only two defendants, involves straightforward theories of liability, and does not present novel questions of fact or law. However, the case does involve classified information and will necessitate defense counsel obtaining the requisite security clearances,” prosecutors wrote in the filing.

“In addition, the associated legal process under the Classified Information Procedures Act will inject additional time into the leadup to trial that otherwise would not be involved,” they continued.

In setting an initial date for the criminal trial of Trump earlier this week, District Judge Aileen Cannon noted that the parties could ask to push back the trial date because of the complexities of the case and issues related to classified information.

In the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, where Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta are charged, a trial date is set by the federal district judge as a placeholder.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents, and Nauta is set to be arraigned next week.

The special counsel’s office also said in a court filing Friday night that it has given Turmp and Nauta the list of witnesses with whom they should not discuss the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

Trump’s team indicated the list is 84 names long, according to the court filing.

Prosecutors provided the list to Trump’s team on Thursday, the filing said, and now wants the court to have the list as well under seal. Trump’s team could still argue against some names on the list.

The list is part of Trump and Nauta’s terms of release as they await their criminal trials. If they violate the court’s order of discussing the case with people on the list, they could be held in contempt or detained.

The list doesn’t encompass all possible trial witnesses in the case, the DOJ noted.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.