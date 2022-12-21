Sonya Eddy, star of 'General Hospital,' dead at 55

 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold over the Next Few Days...

Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday!

A powerful winter storm will begin impacting the region today and
last into Friday night. A significant multifaceted event is
expected, including periods of concurrent blizzard conditions and
extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at
times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with
wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday
through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned later today through Friday
night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow will begin later this afternoon and continue
intermittently through early Thursday. Winds will also increase
Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions
are expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with
locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or
greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and
wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern and Central Iowa

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with very
poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme
cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if
stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Sonya Eddy

US actress Sonya Eddy arrives for Apple TV+'s "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" premiere at the Bruin Theatre in Westwood, California, March 7, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

 PATRICK T. FALLON

(CNN) -- Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera "General Hospital," has died, the show announced in a tribute post.

She was 55, her manager told CNN in an email.

"General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement posted to the ABC soap's verified Instagram account that he was "heartbroken about the loss."

"I truly loved her, not only as an actress, but as a friend," the post read. "The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set."

No information on the cause of her death was shared.

Eddy had appeared in several TV shows since the mid-'90s, with credits including "Murphy Brown," "Seinfeld," "ER," "Felicity," "Fresh Off the Boat" and "Pen15."

She also played small parts in various films over the years, including in "Patch Adams," "Matchstick Men" and "V/H/S/99."

Eddy began her time on "General Hospital" in 2006, appearing in nearly 550 episodes of the long-running soap.

Actress Octavia Spencer posted a tribute to Eddy on Tuesday.

"The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her," Spencer wrote in her Instagram post. "My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"

