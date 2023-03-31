Sen. John Fetterman discharged from Walter Reed after receiving treatment for depression

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Brief gusts immediately behind the line of thunderstorms over central and eastern Iowa may exceed 60 mph for one to three hours. Strong winds of 50 to 55 are expected at times overnight through early Saturday just prior to sunrise. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&