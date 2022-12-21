School bus video shows missing 11-year-old girl just days before her disappearance, police say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold over the Next Few Days...

Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday!

A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last
into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including
periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel
could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and
Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling
to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the
week.

Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday
night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow will begin this afternoon and continue through early
Thursday. Winds will also increase Thursday and continue into
Friday night when blizzard conditions are expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts
possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late
Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to
40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with very
poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme
cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if
stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

School bus video shows missing 11-year-old girl just days before her disappearance, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
School bus video shows missing 11-year-old girl just days before her disappearance, police say

Authorities released a school bus surveillance video they say shows missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari just days before she was last seen.

 Cornelius Police Dept

Authorities in North Carolina have released a school bus surveillance video they say shows missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari just days before her mother and stepfather said they last saw her.

"Today, we are releasing surveillance video from her school bus as Madalina got off at her stop on November 21, 2022, at 4:59 p.m.," a Tuesday statement from the Cornelius Police Department said. "This is the last time we have independent confirmation of when she was last seen."

The video was taken two days before November 23 -- the day her mother and stepfather say they last saw Madalina.

Police said her parents waited until December 15 to report her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School, where Madalina is a student.

Madalina's mother Diana Cojocari, 37, and her stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested Saturday for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, police said. Both are being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, according to records.

"We are seeking additional witnesses outside of the family to narrow down the exact timeline of when she disappeared," a statement from Cornelius police added.

Madalina was last seen wearing jeans; pink, purple and white Adidas shoes and a white T-shirt and jacket, authorities said. The FBI described her as 4 feet 10 inches and 90 pounds. A photo released to the public shows a smiling girl wearing a shirt that reads, "I can change the world with love."

CNN has attempted to contact Cojocari and Palmiter for comment. A spokesperson for a law firm representing Palmiter said they were unable to comment at this time.

Cornelius is around 20 miles north of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

