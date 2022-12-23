Samsung recalls more than 660,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to
50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions
over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural
or wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and
drifting of snow remains likely as well.

Wind chill values this morning will be between 35 and 45 below
zero then will settle into the 25 to 35 below range this
afternoon through Saturday morning.

Note, once the blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve,
those warnings will be transitioned to Wind Chill Headlines
otherwise, the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard
and Winter Storm Warnings.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions at times,
especially in rural areas. Significant drifting snow. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 45
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility to white out at times. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Samsung recalls more than 660,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports

  • Updated
  • 0
Samsung recalls more than 660,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports

Samsung recalls more than 650,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports. This recall involves several models of Samsung's top-load washers with super speed wash including model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A.

 From United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Samsung recalled more than 660,000 washing machines, warning customers that the machine could short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The company received 51 reports of "smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers." Ten of these reports resulted in property damage, and three customers reported injuries from smoke inhalation.

Several models of Samsung's top-load washers with super speed wash are affected: the WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A and WA55A. The machines were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission published the range of serial numbers for the 14 models recalled.

The 663,500 washing machines were sold at bigbox retailers such as Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, and Lowe's from June 2021 through December 2022, costing between $900 and $1,500.

A software update can fix the fire hazard. "Consumers should immediately check whether their washer's software has been updated to prevent the hazard; and, if not, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until the software is updated," the CPSC said.

All wi-fi equipped washers should automatically download the free software repair when connected to the internet, Samsung said. Those who don't have internet can get a free dongle from Samsung to plug in and download the free software repair.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

