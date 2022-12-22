Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond after appearing in a US court

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in effect This Afternoon through Friday night.

A region of snow is moving across southeast Iowa late this
morning. This snow will shift to the eastern Iowa this afternoon.
Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be common
over the region for the remainder of today. Winds will peak tonight
and into Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will
create blizzard conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa.

Wind chill values will fall through the day today and will be in
the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below
tonight and Friday morning.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are
strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and
road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must.
Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, winds gusting as high as
40 mph this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard
conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph or more.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be
common and dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening
commutes. Strong winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and
life threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond after appearing in a US court

Sam Bankman-Fried, seen here leaving the Bahamas on December 21, has entered a US courtroom in New York to face eight counts of fraud and conspiracy.

 Royal Bahamas Police Force

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of crypto exchange FTX, appeared in a US courtroom in New York Thursday to face eight counts of fraud and conspiracy. A judge released him on a $250 million bond in his first appearance on American soil since his arrest last week in the Bahamas.

The judge agreed to a bail package proposed by federal prosecutors and lawyers for Bankman-Fried that also requires the former so-called crypto king to have an electronic monitoring bracelet and be under house arrest at his parents home in Palo Alto, California. He has already surrendered his passport.

The judge said Bankman-Fried would be arraigned on the charges that he stole billions of dollars from customers of his crypto-trading platform at a future date.

"Mr Bankman-Fried perpetrated a fraud of epic proportions," said Prosecutor Nicholas Roos.

Roos said evidence against Bankman-Fried includes multiple cooperating witnesses, the testimony of other employees of the companies and encrypted messages.

On Wednesday, two senior executives associated with collapsed crypto exchange FTX have pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges and are cooperating with federal prosecutors, according to unsealed court records. Additionally, the pair face civil fraud charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission that were announced Wednesday night.

Gary Wang, the co-founder of FTX, and Caroline Ellison, who served as CEO of the hedge fund Alameda Research, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of conspiracy and fraud for their roles in the fraud scheme that led to the collapse of the crypto-trading platform.

Bankman-Fried was extradited to the United States Wednesday night, Bahamas Attorney General Sen. Ryan Pinder confirmed. The Foreign Minister of the Bahamas signed a warrant of surrender allowing his extradition to the United States, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Bahamas confirmed in a statement.

Prosecutors allege Bankman-Fried engaged in multiple fraudulent schemes. Among them, they allege that Bankman-Fried stole money from FTX customers to support Alameda, made investments in other companies, bought luxury real estate and donated tens of millions of dollars to political campaigns.

If convicted on all eight charges of fraud and conspiracy, he could face life in prison.

FTX and its sister trading house, Alameda, both filed for bankruptcy last month after investors rushed to pull their deposits from the exchange, sparking a liquidity crisis.

In the weeks since their bankruptcy, FTX's new CEO, John Ray III, has stated publicly that customer funds deposited on the FTX site were commingled with funds at Alameda, which made a number of speculative, high-risk bets. Ray described the situation at the two companies as "old-fashioned embezzlement" at the hands of a small group of "grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals."

