Weather Alert

...Snow Continues Into This Afternoon...

.Snow will continue to move across southwest into east central
Iowa tapering off late afternoon into early evening. The peak
snowfall rates around or greater than an inch per hour will
persist until midday to early afternoon through central into eastern
Iowa. Breezy winds from the north will continue to cause blowing
snow along with the accumulating snow dropping visibilities to under
a mile at times into mid afternoon. Give yourself plenty of space
between vehicles and extra time to reach your destination if out
on the roads this afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central to east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snowfall rates are expected
through midday right across the I-35 corridor in central Iowa.
Be prepared for slick roads and poor visibility and allow extra
time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Ryan Seacrest announces his final season of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.' Mark Consuelos named new co-host

Ryan Seacrest announces his final season of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

 Pawel Kaminski/Disney-ABC Home Entertainment

Ryan Seacrest is saying goodbye to his morning co-host duties alongside Kelly Ripa.

Seacrest and Ripa announced the news during their morning talk show, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Thursday.

"I've decided to make this my last season as co-host," Seacrest said, calling his decision, "bittersweet."

"You've gone from being a friend to a family member. You are family to us," Ripa said. "I'm so proud of you and I cheer you on endlessly."

Seacrest had originally committed to three years on the show, which turned to six, he said, because of the fun he's had hosting.

"I look up to you. I respect you so much," Seacrest said of Ripa. "I love the fact that we get to connect every day. There's nothing like this on television. This show really comes today because of an incredible family of people."

Seacrest will be stepping down from the show this spring. As for his replacement? Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos will be taking on the gig.

Consuelos has filled in on the show alongside Ripa countless times over the years.

Seacrest, one of the world's best-known broadcasters, first joined the hit show in 2017 after ABC began the search for Michael Strahan's replacement.

Since taking the job, the host has been pulling double - and sometimes triple duty - between his other gigs as host of "American Idol" and his nationally syndicated radio shows for iHeartMedia.

"Live" is based in New York. Seacrest's primary residence is in Los Angeles.

CNN has reached out to ABC for further comment.

