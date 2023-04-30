 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...Northern, central, and part of southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire weather conditions will be elevated
today due to these winds and low relative humidity,
particularly over northern Iowa where fuels remain more cured.
Monday will have similar conditions with strong, gusty winds
and elevated fire weather.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Russia vows retaliation after Poland seizes embassy school

  • Updated
  • 0
City officials put up a warning sign on the gate of a Russian embassy in Warsaw, Poland on April 29.

 Jaap Arriens/AFP/Getty Images

Russia says it will retaliate after Polish authorities seized the Russian Embassy school in Warsaw, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Polish police and staff from the Warsaw city hall entered the campus Saturday morning, asking employees to leave the premises, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The ministry described the action as "controversial, illegal and provocative."

CNN has reached out to the Polish authorities for comment.

But a Polish foreign ministry spokesman told Reuters that while Russia had a right to protest, they were acting within the law.

"Our opinion, which has been confirmed by the courts, is that this property belongs to the Polish state and was taken by Russia illegally," Lukasz Jasina said.

The school will continue to operate from a different part of the Russian embassy, RIA added, quoting Russia's ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Poland has been a staunch ally to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

