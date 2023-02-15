 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Southern into
Central Iowa on Tonight into Thursday...

.Another storm is set to begin affecting Iowa by late this
evening. Snow will spread into southern and central Iowa then
persist into Thursday before ending by later in the day. Moderate
to heavy snow amounts are forecast along with strong winds
producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. The lower amounts are expected toward the north side
of the advisory area.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected
around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be
prepared for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time
and allow extra time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82

  • Updated
  • 0
Raquel Welch

Hollywood Actress Raquel Welch. (Photo by Avalon/Getty Images)

 Avalon

(CNN) -- Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s in the films "One Million Years B.C." and "Fantastic Voyage," has died, according to a statement provided by her manager, Steve Sauer.

She was 82.

Welch died Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after a "brief illness," the statement said.

The actress, with more than 70 film and television credits, got her start as a spokesmodel on a variety show, "Hollywood Palace," and had a small role in the Elvis Presley film "Roustabout" in 1964.

Her career took off two years later, with the release of the science fiction film "Fantastic Voyage," about a team of scientists shrunken and injected into a critically ill man's body; and "One Million Years, B.C.," a prehistoric drama that cast Welch as the cavewoman Loana, with the photos of her in a fur bikini becoming the foundation of the movie's marketing campaign, while turning Welch into an international sex symbol. (The poster later became a central device in the acclaimed movie "The Shawshank Redemption.")

A number of starring roles for Welch followed in the late 1960s, including the westerns "Bandolero" and "100 Rifles," the latter notable for her then-controversial interracial love scene with former football star Jim Brown.

Welch leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch, according to her manager's statement.

This story is developing...

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you