Weather Alert

...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall tonight into Saturday
- latest forecast trending northward...

.A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will
develop late tonight into Saturday over portions of northern
Iowa. Heaviest snowfall is currently expected to fall in an east-
west oriented band around the Highway 20 to Highway 3 corridors,
where amounts of 5 to 7 inches or greater will be possible,
especially west of Interstate 35. However, forecast trends this
morning are shifting northward and adjustments to the
warning/advisory are likely later today. Be sure to monitor the
latest forecast updates.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Cold wind chills as
low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions
are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Police release photo of Kia that was dragged 8 miles by semi-truck, woman hospitalized

  • Updated
  • 0
The Kia hit the right rear of the trailer, police said.

 Leawood Police Department/KMBC

    LEAWOOD, Kansas (KMBC) -- A 28-year-old woman was hospitalized early Wednesday after a semitrailer dragged her vehicle nearly eight miles after a crash.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a small car became trapped under a semitrailer on Interstate 435.

Leawood police said the crash happened at the intersection of the on-ramp to Westbound I-435 and State Line Road.

It's believed the semitrailer was crossing westbound when it struck the woman's Kia, which was heading southbound on State Line Road.

On Thursday, the Leawood Police Department released a new photo of the result from the crash.

The Kia hit the right rear of the trailer, police said.

Police said the driver of the semitrailer is cooperating.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with knowledge of the event is asked to contact Leawood police at 913-642-7700 or tips@leawood.org.

