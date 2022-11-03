Pfizer tests combined flu and COVID-19 shot

(CNN) -- Pfizer has launched its study of a combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine.
On Thursday, Pfizer and its German partner Bio-N-Tech announced that the first participant has received a dose in phase one of the trial.
The shot contains Pfizer's updated, bivalent COVID booster and its investigational flu vaccine.
The bivalent booster targets the original COVID strain and two omicron subvariants.
Other vaccine makers are also studying combination vaccines.
Novaxx announced this month its combination COVID-flu candidate generated immune responses against coronavirus and influenza strains in an early clinical trial.
Moderna is also developing a combined flu and COVID vaccine, and another combination vaccine targeting flu, COVID, and RSV.