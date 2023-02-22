 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Continues Through Early Thursday...

.Periods of freezing rain and sleet will continue over central
Iowa this afternoon and evening while periods of moderate snow
continues north. The precipitation will gradually begin to
diminish from south to north overnight and into early Thursday.
Strong northerly winds will produce widespread blowing snow and
visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times,over far
northern Iowa.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Wintry Mix. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

  • Updated
Pentagon warns troops eating poppy seeds could lead to failed drugs tests

The US Defense Department issued an official warning to troops last week: If you don't want to test positive on a drug test, you should avoid poppy seeds.

A memo distributed on Friday from Gilbert Cisneros, the under secretary of Defense for personnel and readiness, directed military service leaders to "notify service members to avoid consumption of all poppy seeds to include food products and baked goods containing poppy seeds."

"Out of an abundance of caution, I find protecting service members and the integrity of the drug testing program requires a warning to avoid poppy seeds," Cisneros wrote in the memo, released on Tuesday. "As more information becomes available, we will revise this policy accordingly."

The concerns over poppy seeds resulting in positive drug tests are not new, as Cisneros pointed out in his memo. Indeed, a 1998 study said drug screen cut-offs had been questioned because of the positive results "following the ingestion of poppy seed containing food products."

That has persisted over the years. Another study published just last year says consuming poppy seed products can lead to "opiate-positive urine drug test results."

However, Cisneros said that recent data suggests some poppy seed variants have higher codeine contamination than previously thought.

"Consumption of poppy seed products could cause a codeine positive urinalysis result and undermine the Department's ability to identify illicit drug use," Cisneros wrote.

The contamination could pose a problem for service members with a proclivity for poppy seed bagels or muffins who can be drug tested at random by their unit.

