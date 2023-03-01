Nissan recalling more than 700,000 SUVs that can accidentally shut off while driving

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

.Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to
melt and increased runoff. Flows along the Cedar River will continue
increasing as a result and reach critical levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist
Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 87.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 89.9 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Butler and Black
Hawk Counties.

.Heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to melt and
increased runoff, and subsequent rises in area rivers. Water levels
along the Shell Rock River are near to past crest however.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Part of South Lake Street is closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:45 AM CST Wednesday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Nissan recalling more than 700,000 SUVs that can accidentally shut off while driving

  • Updated
  • 0
Nissan recalling more than 700,000 SUVs that can accidentally shut off while driving

Some Nissan Rogues, similar to this 2019 model, are being recalled for a problem with the key that could allow them to accidentally shut off while driving.

 Nissan/Nissan

Nissan is recalling more than 700,000 Rogue and Rogue Sport compact SUVs because they can be shut off accidentally while driving.

Some model year 2016 through 2020 Nissan Rogue and 2017 through 2022 Rogue Sports, have jackknife-style keys -- the type in which the metal blade of the key flips out from within a plastic key fob. An internal joint in the key can weaken over time, allowing the key to accidentally fold while in use. If this happens while the key is in the ignition, then the vehicle can be accidentally turned off if the key is touched or bumped.

The recall only involves the base Rogue S and smaller Rogue Sport S models. Nissan hasn't yet worked out a solution to the problem, according to documents the automaker filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Once a solution is available, according to NHTSA, it will be provided by Nissan dealers free of charge.

"Owners with a key that will not remain in the extended 'open' position should contact their local authorized Nissan dealer for diagnosis," the automaker said in a statement.

In the meantime, owners of vehicles involved in the recall are advised not to attach anything to the keys that might pull it down and, also, to insert the key into the ignition in a direction that allows the key to fold fold only upward, not down. Nissan is not aware of any deaths or injuries that have resulted from this issue, a Nissan spokesperson said.

Nissan will begin alerting owners about the recall later in March. Owners with questions about recall can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.