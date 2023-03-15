New officer helps woman deliver baby girl

MISSOURI -- A Missouri police officer didn't just protect and serve, he delivered an actual baby!
South City police officer James Haney was nearing the end of his shift when he got a call about a woman in labor. When he arrived on scene, the baby couldn't wait a second longer.
Haney said, "Me and mom had a quick talk, and I was like this is what we're going to do and this is how we're going to do it, she's like okay and literally in a minute or two we had a baby girl, again mom did great mom did amazing."
Haney is just five months into his law enforcement career and has never delivered a baby, but he says his 12 years of military training helped him through the situation.
The new mom is now back home from the hospital and resting with her healthy newborn.