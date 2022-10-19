 Skip to main content
New footage shows Petito, Laundrie just before murder

(CNN) -- This surveillance video just surfaced, showing Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before he murdered her.

The footage was captured using surveillance cameras at a Whole Foods in Jackson, Wyoming, on August 27 of last year.

It shows the couple parking, walking inside, shopping for a few minutes, and then returning to their vehicle.

Petito was reported missing on September 11 and just 10 days later her body was found near Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

A medical examiner confirmed Petito was strangled to death.

The following month, the FBI identified Laundrie's remains in an environmental park in Florida. 

Finally the case came to a close in January when the FBI found a notebook near Laundrie's remains that revealed a written confession. 