New footage shows Petito, Laundrie just before murder

(CNN) -- This surveillance video just surfaced, showing Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before he murdered her.
The footage was captured using surveillance cameras at a Whole Foods in Jackson, Wyoming, on August 27 of last year.
It shows the couple parking, walking inside, shopping for a few minutes, and then returning to their vehicle.
Petito was reported missing on September 11 and just 10 days later her body was found near Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.
A medical examiner confirmed Petito was strangled to death.
The following month, the FBI identified Laundrie's remains in an environmental park in Florida.
Finally the case came to a close in January when the FBI found a notebook near Laundrie's remains that revealed a written confession.