Netflix announces cheaper version with ads

(CNN) -- Are you using a friend or family member's Netflix account because you can't afford a subscription?
Well, you may soon be able to get an account within your budget, if you're willing to sit through ads.
Netflix and Microsoft announced Wednesday they are teaming up to create a cheaper, ad-supported version of the streaming service.
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings resisted that option for years, but the company is going through one of the roughest periods in its 25-year history.
Netflix says it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and expects to lose another two million in the second quarter.
The service currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
The New York Times reported in May that Netflix told employees the ad-supported version may come by the end of 2022.