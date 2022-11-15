NASA gears up to launch historic moon mission after mega rocket sustained hurricane damage

Weather Alert

.Light snowfall continues to fall over parts of the area, but has shifted mostly into north central into eastern Iowa. Additional accumulations of an inch or less are possible, including the potential for scattered slick road conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along and just west of the Interstate 35 corridor. * WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&