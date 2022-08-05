 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Multiple injured, including two police officers, after vehicle drives through New Mexico parade

  • Updated
  • 0
A screengrab from a witness video shows the moment crowd members realized a car was driving through a parade in the city of Gallup, New Mexico, on August 4.

 From Sean Justice

Multiple people were injured, including two police officers, when a car drove through a parade in the city of Gallup, New Mexico, on Thursday night, authorities said.

Several people were being treated on the scene, where people were enjoying the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration, the New Mexico State Police said in a Twitter post. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver and passengers are in custody, officials said, and state police are investigating the incident.

Thursday night's ceremonial parade was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in downtown Gallup, according to the event website. The parade was part of a days-long celebration of Native American culture and heritage, according to a news release on the event.

A video taken by witness Sean Justice shows a group of people performing in the street when the crowd bursts into screams, with people leaping up and rushing in the opposite direction of what appears to be a moving car.

Another video captured by witness Keisha Joe shows what appears to be the SUV that was driven through the parade. In front of the SUV is a damaged car on the sidewalk, its front door crumpled in.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon released a statement saying, "The Navajo Nation stands with resilience against any acts of violence and sends prayers of protection to those affected. This was a traumatic and triggering event for many, especially for our youth, elders, and our veterans who acted quickly."

"Hold Gallup in your prayers tonight as we come together in faith and strength for one anther. May the Creator and Holy People bless you all tonight as we move forward together," he said.

CNN's Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.