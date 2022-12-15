More than 7 million incorrect diagnoses made in US emergency rooms every year, government report finds

APPLE VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Patients rest in a hallway in the overloaded Emergency Room area at Providence St. Mary Medical Center on January 27, 2021 in Apple Valley, California. The hospital was treating over 170 COVID-19 patients at the peak of the surge but has seen a recent decrease and is currently caring for 87 confirmed or suspected coronavirus patients. California has eased lockdown orders amid fears of a new coronavirus variant. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)