...Significant Winter Storm Today Into Thursday...

.Precipitation will become more widespread this afternoon and
evening, then taper off by Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall will
occur over northern Iowa. Strong northerly winds will make
driving conditions very difficult by producing widespread blowing
snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times,
and potentially near blizzard conditions near the state border.
Mixed precipitation types are more of a concern to the south into
central Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all
possible.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet before changing
to snow. Snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice
accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

More than 1,300 flights canceled as winter storm hits US

More than 1,300 flights were canceled in the United States on Wednesday as a winter storm hit the country.

As of about 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, a total of 1,336 flights in and out of the US had been canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. Regional carrier SkyWest, which operates through partnerships with United, Delta, American and Alaska Airlines, had canceled more than 300 flights. Delta and Southwest had both canceled about 250 flights.

Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, Denver International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport were the most heavily affected, according to FlightAware. Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport were also experiencing disruption.

Southwest Airlines has issued winter weather waivers for about a dozen airports.

Delta Air Lines has issued waivers for Upper Midwest winter weather and Rockies and Mountain regions winter weather.

American Airlines and United have also issued winter weather waivers for travel this week.

The flight disruption comes after winter weather alerts were issued across 29 states, including California, Minnesota and Maine, with warnings of severe icing, extreme cold and sleet as part of the three-day storm.

The Minneapolis area of Minnesota is at risk of picking up at least 15 inches of snow, with the National Weather Service in Minnesota's Twin Cities warning the powerful storm "will bring widespread accumulating snow, with blowing and drifting snow mainly Wednesday through Thursday."

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified Delta Air Lines.

