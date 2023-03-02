Melted safety equipment on the Ohio derailed train spurs new federal advisory as freight rail companies expected to join safety reporting system

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118 Cottage Row Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 89.8 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 82.9 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 89.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&