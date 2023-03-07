 Skip to main content
...Heavy Snowfall Expected Across Portions of Central into Northern
Iowa Thursday into Thursday...

.A winter storm will create hazardous impacts across portions of
the state Thursday into Thursday night. The potential for moderate
to heavy snowfall and significant travel impacts resides across
the northern half of the state where snowfall amounts may approach
9 inches in some areas. Snowfall rates may be intense at times
Thursday afternoon into the evening, which could further degrade
driving conditions for the evening commute. Considerable
uncertainty remains with snowfall potential and severity of travel
impacts just south of the watch area, where temperatures will be
near to just above freezing. Those with travel interests within
and near the watch area should pay close attention for forecast
updates and be prepared for winter driving conditions or consider
alternative plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches possible. Strong winds may produce blowing snow as well,
reducing visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Meet 'Aber-Clam Lincoln,' a 214-year-old clam

(CNN) -- Meet 'Aber-Clam Lincoln"! Scientists in Florida say this mollusk is 214 years old based on the layers on its shell.

That means it has been alive since 1809, the same year as its namesake, former President Abraham Lincoln.

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories say an AmeriCorps member named Blaine found it while walking with his family.

They say it's an ocean quahod clam, a type that can live more than 200 years, as evidenced by 'Aber-Clam Lincoln'!

A fun fact about gulf specimen marine labs is that author John Steinbeck supported its creation. The lab says he was an amateur marine biologist.