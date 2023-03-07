Meet 'Aber-Clam Lincoln,' a 214-year-old clam

(CNN) -- Meet 'Aber-Clam Lincoln"! Scientists in Florida say this mollusk is 214 years old based on the layers on its shell.
That means it has been alive since 1809, the same year as its namesake, former President Abraham Lincoln.
Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories say an AmeriCorps member named Blaine found it while walking with his family.
They say it's an ocean quahod clam, a type that can live more than 200 years, as evidenced by 'Aber-Clam Lincoln'!
A fun fact about gulf specimen marine labs is that author John Steinbeck supported its creation. The lab says he was an amateur marine biologist.