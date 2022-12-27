Mark Woodley's rise to global recognition: A timeline

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- KWWL's sports anchor Mark Woodley has had a busy week. Woodley's viral weather ranting on Today in Iowa has garnered him national, even worldwide, attention in recent days. Let's break down what happened.
Woodley stepped off the sports field and onto the news station's sidewalk during blizzard conditions and sub-zero temperatures on the morning of Thursday, December 22. He conducted 14 live hits of weather conditions throughout the extended morning newscast hours between 4:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.
Woodley says that he was running on a few hours of sleep after working the previous night. The lack of sleep and bitter cold were a perfect recipe for crankiness.
During the newscast, he was quick to let the audience know that he did not enjoy doing it, but all in good fun and humorous fashion.
Woodley edited a montage video of his funniest quips about the extreme weather conditions and posted it to his social media pages.
He initially posted it on his Facebook account to share with family and friends. However, after some convincing, he decided to post the montage on his Twitter account. What he didn't expect, however, was that it would go viral.
Woodley's montage has been shared by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, film director Judd Apatow, actor Josh Gad, former NBA player Rex Chapman, journalist Katie Couric, and many more. The montage made its way on TikTok and various other social media platforms within hours.
By Friday and Saturday, Woodley had T-shirts, as well as his very own Hurts Donut, made in his honor. Some of the proceeds of the RAYGUN-made t-shirts will go toward the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo. Portions of the Hurts Donuts proceeds will go toward Kaden's Kloset in the Cedar Valley.
The montage was also a hit in our nation's capitol, according to a tweet from Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson.
Hinson said in the tweet, "Can confirm this was played on repeat in the Capitol today and had us all laughing."
.@MarkWoodleyTV, tell us how you really feel!— Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) December 24, 2022
Can confirm this was played on repeat in the Capitol today and had us all laughing.
Merry Christmas and stay safe out there! https://t.co/gkqeXNEI1V
In an on-air follow-up interview with KWWL anchor Ron Steele, Woodley revealed that he has also done several national and international interviews, including:
- 12 News Israel
- BBC World News
- Cedar Rapids Gazette
- CNN
- Des Moines Register
- Times Radio - London
- TMZ
- The Today Show
- The New York Times
- NPR Digital
- NPR Radio
- WCCO Radio
- WGN Radio
- WHO 13
- The Washington Post
- The Wall Street Journal
- Waterloo Courier
Woodley's BBC World News interview can be viewed below:
When asked if he will do more weather live shots in the cold, Woodley said that it would be his "worst nightmare" to do so.
For the time being, Woodley is enjoying his rise to virality, though he isn't losing focus of what the community knows him best for - sports reporting. You can catch him covering the Music City Bowl in Nashville starting on Thursday.