...Air Quality Advisory For The State Of Iowa Through Wednesday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Iowa. The worst air quality is expected in about the
eastern third of the state, where fine particulates will be at
concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist through
Wednesday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern
over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

Madonna recovering from ‘serious bacterial infection,’ postpones Celebration world tour

  Updated
  • 0
Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 5 in Los Angeles.

 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

(CNN) — Madonna is taking time to heal after a health scare, which will postpone at least some of her Celebration world tour that had been set to commence next month.

In a post shared to his verified Instagram, Guy Oseary, Madonna’s longtime manager, shared that the 64-year-old icon “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU” on Saturday.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary continued.

“At this time we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” he added. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour in for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna’s next tour, titled the Celebration tour, was scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, followed by two dates in Seattle starting on July 18. The tour was set to continue throughout the United States and Canada through early October, before heading to Europe.

Madonna also added supplemental dates in the US in December and January, followed by four show dates in Mexico City.

