 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg named Chair of National Lieutenant Governors Association

  • Updated
  • 0
Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa's Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg has been named the Chair of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA).

The NLGA is an association that consists of all 50 lieutenant governors across the United States.

Governor Kim Reynolds congratulated Gregg in a press release saying, "Adam Gregg is a strong advocate for rural Iowa and rural America, and serving as chair of the NLGA will present opportunities for him to further amplify the issues effecting rural communities nationwide."

Lt. Governor Gregg, who has served beside Governor Reynolds since 2017, will begin his role immediately, lasting until Summer of 2024.