Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg named Chair of National Lieutenant Governors Association

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa's Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg has been named the Chair of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA).
The NLGA is an association that consists of all 50 lieutenant governors across the United States.
Governor Kim Reynolds congratulated Gregg in a press release saying, "Adam Gregg is a strong advocate for rural Iowa and rural America, and serving as chair of the NLGA will present opportunities for him to further amplify the issues effecting rural communities nationwide."
Lt. Governor Gregg, who has served beside Governor Reynolds since 2017, will begin his role immediately, lasting until Summer of 2024.