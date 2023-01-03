Local experts react to Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- NFL player Damar Hamlin's terrifying incident on the field is triggering major conversations across America and in Iowa.
Hamlin's collapse shocked everyone watching on Monday night. With cardiac arrest happening immediately after he made a tackle, the effect the impact had is on a lot of people's minds.
Doctor Ryan Sunderman is UnityPoint St. Luke's ER Director. He says that from what he saw, Hamlin likely suffered from commotio cordis. This is a rare form of cardiac arrest onset by a sudden blunt trauma to the heart generally originating from impacts to the sternum.
Dr. Sunderman says this impact has to come at the exact moment between heartbeats to cause the arrest, but the effects are immediate and indiscriminate.
Dr. Sunderman said, "In this case, if that's what happened, it looked like he got tackled, or tackled the other guy. So that guy hit him in the chest and they kind of went down together and landed on the ground. So theoretically, enough force could have been generated to cause that irregular reaction."
Dr. Sunderman says that he's never seen it happen personally until now. According to the National Library of Medicine, there's less than 30 cases of commotio cordis a year. Almost all are among high school athletes in sports like baseball or hockey.
Dr. Sunderman says that he does want to add the caveat that it could be some genealogical issue, or a reaction to a concussion, but it's hard to tell at this time.