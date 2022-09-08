 Skip to main content
Leaders react to Queen Elizabeth II's passing

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA (KWWL) -- Local and national leaders are expressing their condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of Her Majesty's passing.

Iowa Governor Reynolds paid her respects in a statement on Thursday afternoon, saying, "She was a remarkable and steadfast woman who fought side by side with the United States through some of the Free World’s most trying times."

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley also chimed in. Grassley said, "She’s a symbol for the whole world on decency & humanity— God bless the Royal Family."

Senator Ersnt also paid her respects on Thursday. Ernst said, "Today I join the United Kingdom, the Royal Family, and the Commonwealth Realms, in mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II".

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued a statement of support as well. They said, "The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity."

Lastly, Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama issued a joint statement on Thursday.

"Her Majesty was just 25 years old when she took on the enormous task of helming one of the world's great democracies. In the decades that followed, she would go on to make the role of Queen her own - with a reign defined by grace, elegance, and a tireless work ethic, defying the odds and expectations placed on women of her generation," they said. 