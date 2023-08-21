 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Lana Del Rey is going on a limited tour

  • Updated
  • 0
Lana Del Rey is going on a limited tour

Lana Del Rey performs on stage at L'Olympia on July 10, in Paris, France.

 Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

(CNN) — Lana Del Rey is hitting the road.

Live Nation announced on Monday that the singer is heading out on a limited tour this fall.

It all kicks off on Thursday, September 14 in Franklin, Tennessee and will make stops across ten cities in the US, including Austin, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before wrapping up at Charleston Coliseum in in Charleston, West Virginia, on Thursday, October 5.

Her ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” was released in March.

Over the past few months Del Rey has been performing in the festival circuit including at Glastonbury and Lollapalooza.

She also stirred a buzz while serving coffee at a Waffle House in Alabama in July.

Tickets for her limited tour go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. local at LiveNation.com

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.