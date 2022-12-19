Justice Department warns of dramatic increase in 'sextortion' schemes targeting boys

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week and into the weekend. Confidence
continues to increase for a significant multi-faceted event
including possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across
central Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain in some flux, but
any changes in projected snow totals will not greatly alter the
potential for blizzard conditions which would render travel
dangerous to impossible. Extreme cold will move as well and wind
chills will fall to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from Thursday
through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering
travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph
or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night.
Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as
winds increase and are at their strongest, including after
snowfall subsides Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Justice Department warns of dramatic increase in 'sextortion' schemes targeting boys

  • Updated
  • 0
At least 3,000 minors, mostly boys, have been targeted by financial "sextortion" schemes this year, a dramatic increase from previous years, the Justice Department announced in a public safety alert on December 19.

 Yuri Gripas/Reuters

At least 3,000 minors, mostly boys, have been targeted by financial "sextortion" schemes this year, a dramatic increase from previous years, the Justice Department announced in a public safety alert on Monday.

Using social media platforms, predators will, in some cases, start communicating with the targeted minor before moving the conversation to a different platform that primarily uses direct messaging, according to the department. Victims are tricked into providing explicit material, and then the perpetrators will demand money -- sometimes thousands of dollars -- threatening to release the images to family members and friends of the victim, the department says.

"The FBI has seen a horrific increase in reports of financial sextortion schemes targeting minor boys — and the fact is that the many victims who are afraid to come forward are not even included in those numbers," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

At least a dozen victims have died by suicide as a result of these crimes, according to the department.

The schemes, which have primarily targeted boys ages 14 to 17 -- though some as young as 10 -- largely originated from West African countries, including Nigeria and the Ivory Coast, according to the department. It's unclear if these cells of perpetrators are connected.

Wray said that the FBI needs "parents and caregivers to work with us to prevent this crime before it happens and help children come forward if it does."

"Victims may feel like there is no way out -- it is up to all of us to reassure them that they are not in trouble, there is hope, and they are not alone," the director said.

