Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of
Iowa this Afternoon and Again on Thursday Afternoon and Evening...

.The combination of low humidity values, very strong
southwesterly winds, above normal temperatures, and dry fuels will
result in critical and erratic fire conditions across all of
central Iowa this afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon. Some
improvement in RH and slightly less wind is expected on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect through 8pm CDT tonight and again on
Thursday from noon to 8 PM CDT.

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Southern and Central Iowa.

* WIND...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Jeremy Renner walks red carpet just three months after his near-fatal accident: 'I feel very grateful to be here'

  • Updated
  • 0

Actor Jeremy Renner has made his first red carpet appearance since he sustained serious injuries after being crushed by a snowplow near his Nevada home in January.

Renner attended a premiere screening in Los Angeles on Tuesday for his new Disney+ reality series, "Rennervations." In the show, which was filmed prior to his accident, Renner "reimagines" decommissioned government vehicles and donates them to serve children in communities in need.

"It's a lot of things for me personally," Renner told CNN of his new project when asked how it felt to be at the event. "I feel like everyone is in on the joke now about what I've been doing with my time. It feels weird, wonderful, weird. I never thought I'd have dreams as a 52-year-old man still. I feel like I kind of did them. But wow, it's nice to have things come true for yourself. There's more wonderment still to be had, and I feel very grateful to be here to continue finding that wonderment."

Renner's injuries from the accident, in which he was pulled under the moving plow, included eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken eye socket, broken knee, a collapsed lung and a pierced liver. He has been documenting his recovery on social media in the months since.

During a discussion hosted by Jimmy Kimmel following Tuesday's screening, the late-night host jokingly asked Renner if he plans to repurpose "that f---ing snowblower?"

"It's a snowcat," Renner responded. "And for where I live, it's a necessity."

"My mom wants to light it (the snowcat) on fire," the Marvel star later quipped. "I just gotta learn to drive it better!"

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Alisia Stanford contributed to this story.