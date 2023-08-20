 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

iPhone 15 could have faster charging

Apple’s fall product launch next month is all but certain to include a new iPhone, and rumors say it could include faster charging.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Apple’s fall product launch next month is all but certain to include a new iPhone, and rumors say it could include faster charging.

According to 9to5Mac, a tech blog with a solid track record on Apple rumors, the next iPhone will switch from Apple’s Lightning charging port to the more widespread USB-C and at least some models will support faster charging speeds.

The blog cited anonymous industry sources, and Apple did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The iPhone 15 could be compatible with a 35-watt charger, allowing the device to charge faster. Apple recommends iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users avoid charging with any wired chargers over 27 watts, and iPhone 14 users limit their chargers to 20 watts. A 20-watt charger can fully power an iPhone 14 in one hour. The charging speed of the 35-watt charger is unclear when used with the iPhone 15 series.

It is important not to pair iPhones with chargers exceeding the recommended wattage, as the excess power could overheat the phone and damage the battery.

Even at 35 watts, the iPhone 15 will still be significantly slower to charge than competitor flagship models like Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Series – phones capable of handing “superfast charging” with special 45-watt chargers.

Though Apple has fallen behind in the charging game, its products still boast impressive battery life. In March, 9to5Mac performed a battery tests on the S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max and found the latter won out. While the S23 Ultra has a larger battery capacity, it lasted 27 hours and 6 minutes, while its Apple counterpart held on for another 38 minutes before dying.

