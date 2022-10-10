iPhone 14 keeps calling 911 on rollercoasters

(CNN) -- The iPhone 14's new crash-detection feature is causing problems for users who ride rollercoasters. Apple's latest phone lineup is reportedly experiencing its own accident on rollercoasters by dialing 911.
The feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel near Cincinnati's King's Island Amusement Park. They've received at least six iPhone emergency calls since the new smartphones went on sale in September.
Similar 911 calls have originated from passengers on a rollercoaster at Six Flags Great America near Chicago.
The same crash-detection technology is also featured on the Apple Watch Series 8.
The fix is simple -- putting the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8 on airplane mode before boarding a rollercoaster.