Insulin prices set to drop under Medicare coverage beginning in January

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A big change is coming to how much Medicare recipients will have to pay to get their insulin. Through one of the provisions in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, the cost for insulin will be limited for millions of Americans.
It's important to note that this is not a price cap as a whole. What is happening is the Inflation Reduction Act is limiting people's copayments under Medicare to $35 for insulin products.
This is a significant change for the 3.3 million people with diabetes who are covered by Medicare's Part D plan. Previously, what they would pay for insulin varied from between $40-$100 per prescription.
Juliette Cubanski with the Kaiser Family Foundation says that this is a big step towards helping bring down prescription drug prices.
“This provision and all of the other drug related provisions in the Inflation reduction Act represent one of the first successful attempts to tackle the problem of prescription drug costs," Cubanksi said.
The price cap at $35 goes into effect on January 1, however it's not automatic. People covered under Medicare will still need to opt in to the innovation center model.
While this is a big benefit for people who are under the Medicare plan, Cubanski says that there are caveats to what is covered.
Along with the limit to insulin prices, the Inflation Reduction Act is also increasing coverage for vaccines under Medicare, adding coverage for things like shingle vaccines.