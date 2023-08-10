Impacts of Hawaii wildfires felt by Hawaiian natives living in Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The devastating wildfires in Hawaii have already claimed at least 55 lives, but the impacts are already being felt by Hawaiian natives in the Cedar Valley.
Bobby Q's Hawaiian Grill brings a little Hawaiian flare to Cedar Falls. The restaurant opened on University Avenue in November 2021. General Manager and Executive Chief Bobby Quang draws on his Hawaiian roots to offer a little of the culture that he grew up with to the Cedar Valley.
Quang serves up his native Hawaiian food and flavors, local island favorites and comfort dishes, including staples like the loco moco.
He grew up on the north shore of O'ahu. His family is still there, including some close Hawaiian family members who live on Maui Island. Quang says they are safe but shaken as the fast-moving wildfires destroyed their house.
Quang said, "My heart just sank after seeing the pictures, the before and after pictures. It just looked like the scene from Pearl Harbor with all the smoke but it's just really I got chicken skin thinking about it now. It's really heartbreaking to see everyone losing their homes and the lives that are lost."
Bobby Q's has put out a jar to collect donations for the American Red Cross. He says he will also be donating some of his profits. He says that he wants to do everything he can to help those affected by the wildfires.
The Waterloo Bucks roster also includes two players from Honolulu, second baseman Aaron Ujimori and catcher Kainoa Torres.
Ujimori, a Junior at the University of Hawaii, has become comfortable patrolling the infield at Riverfront Stadium. This is his second summer playing second base for the Bucks, nearly 4,000 miles from his home in Hawaii.
The western coast of Maui, known for beauty and lush vegetation, is engulfed in flames and smoke, charred buildings and ash. Hundreds of homes and buildings are burned to the ground and entire neighborhoods are destroyed.
Ujimori said, "For me, Hawaii is such a beautiful place. I always want to go back and that's somewhere that I want to stay. So just seeing all of the beaches and the harbor, just all the town....yes, it's real sad to see."
Torres, also from Honolulu, is a Junior at Clarke University in Dubuque. He has family on every island, including Maui, where his grandfather is from. He says the fires are hard for his Dad and Grandpa.
Torres said, "It's pretty tough. I can't really do anything about it to begin with, but just not being able to be home and me being away for so long and going to school here in college - it's pretty hard. Takes a toll."
Torres says he has not spoken to his family on Maui, so he isn't sure how they are doing. Ujimori says that he has two teammates who live in the fire zone. He says they're okay but one lost their house.
As the firefight continues, it's an emotional time for the two players. They're constantly thinking about their friends and family back home.
However, one thing that is helping them get through it is by playing a sport that they love. The Waterloo Bucks will take on the Duluth Huskies at Riverfront Stadium on Thursday night.