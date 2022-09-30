Hy-Vee sends "Disaster Relief Fleet" to Florida to provide meals to hurricane victims

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Friday, Hy-Vee deployed its "Disaster Relief Fleet" to several locations in Florida to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The fleet is bringing supplies and food to assist in providing up to 1 million meals to hurricane victims.
According to a press release, Hy-Vee's mobile command center, mobile water system, two rapid response pickup trucks, and nine semis filled with water, ice, snacks, and cleaning supplies are making the trek to Florida.
Hy-Vee's disaster relief team is working with local responders and food banks in the areas of Port Charlotte and Bradenton in Florida. The team will also work with Operation BBQ Relief to provide meals.
The fleet includes 23 Hy-Vee employees who will participate in the 12-day response efforts.