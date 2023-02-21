 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Wednesday Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions from northern into central Iowa by Wednesday afternoon
and into Thursday. Potentially heavy snowfall is likely in far
northern Iowa with accumulations pushing 8 inches or more close
to the state border. Strong winds will further aggravate
difficult driving conditions by producing widespread blowing snow
and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times. Mixed
precipitation types are more of a concern to the south in central
Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all
possible. Ice accretions may approach a quarter inch over
portions of central Iowa should more freezing rain be realized.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel may become difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Home sales sank in January for the 12th straight month

US home sales declined in January for the 12th consecutive month. Pictured is a home for sale in Scarsdale, New York, on January 22.

 Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US home sales declined in January for the 12th consecutive month as mortgage rates remained elevated and stubbornly high prices kept homebuyers out of the market.

That's the longest streak of declining home sales on record, going back to 1999, and also marks the weakest sales activity since 2010. It's the continuation of a slowing trend that began in February 2022.

Sales of existing homes — which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — were down a whopping 36.9% in January from a year ago and down 0.7% from December, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Tuesday.

In January 2022, the average rate for a fixed-rate mortgage ranged from 3.22% to 3.55%, according to Freddie Mac. This year, rates in January ranged from 6.13% to 6.48%.

All regions of the United States saw drops in home sales year over year. But month-over-month sales were mixed, with the the East and Midwest experiencing declines from December to January, while the South and West registered increases.

"Home sales are bottoming out," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. "Prices vary depending on a market's affordability, with lower-priced regions witnessing modest growth and more expensive regions experiencing declines."

Even as home sales dropped, home prices continued to climb last month nationally. The median home price was $359,000 in January, up 1.3% from one year ago, according to the report. But that's down from the record high of $413,800 in June. The price increase marks more than a decade of year-over-year monthly gains.

Inventory remains historically low, with few homeowners looking to give up their ultra-low mortgage rates to buy a new home with a higher rate. Although the number of homes available to buy increased a bit, according to NAR, rising 2.1% from December and 15.3% from one year ago.

"Inventory remains low, but buyers are beginning to have better negotiating power," said Yun. "Homes sitting on the market for more than 60 days can be purchased for around 10% less than the original list price."

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

