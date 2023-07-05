 Skip to main content
Highland Park survivor throws 1st pitch at Brewers game

Last year, Cooper Roberts, center, was injured in the mass shooting at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park. On July 3, he threw the first pitch at the Brewers/Cubs game with his family.

    MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- Last year, Cooper Roberts was injured in the mass shooting at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park.

Monday, July 3, he threw the first pitch at the Brewers/Cubs game with his family.

Roberts loves the Brewers and his favorite player, Christian Yelich, was on the receiving end of his pitch.

His mother says he's tackling life head-on, recently taking up swimming.

