Grammy nominations 2023: See the list of nominees

Weather Alert

.Light snowfall continues to fall over much of central Iowa, although temperatures near to above freezing have helped limit the extent of impacts to roadways. Expect additional light snowfall to linger through the afternoon hours, which could still pose a hazard for the evening commute in some areas. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along and just west of the Interstate 35 corridor. * WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&