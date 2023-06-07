Governor Reynolds requests federal assistance for Davenport building collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds sent a letter to President Joe Biden to request federal assistance for Scott County following the apartment building collapse in Davenport that killed three people and displaced several more.
The request for emergency funding includes assistance for debris removal, demolition work, reimbursements, and technical assistance. The Governor also toured the building site last week.
The letter reads in part, “HSEMD has communicated the need for support with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). However, FEMA and the USACE have conveyed that, absent the issuance of a Presidential Declaration, they are unable to render assistance to support the State of Iowa’s ongoing response and recovery efforts, and NIST does not believe this collapse will meet their requirements for engagement.”
Governor Reynolds' full letter can be read here.