Gov. Reynolds joins 20 governors asking for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has joined 20 other state governors in signing a letter to Congressional Leadership requesting action to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for U.S. Armed Forces.
According to the press release, recruitment shortages and discharges of personnel failing to meet the requirement are some of the top reasons for the letter being signed.
“The Biden vaccine mandate creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home,” said Governor Reynolds in the press release.
“As Governors, our ability to respond to natural disasters and conduct emergency operations is contingent upon the strength and size of our National Guard units. As Congressional leaders, it is your duty to provide for the national defense, and therefore, we call upon you to protect the men and women in uniform—who protect us—from an unnecessary vaccine mandate. As President Biden, himself, stated on September 18, 2022, ‘The pandemic is over.’”
Governor Reynolds joins Governors from Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming in signing the letter.
To read the full letter, click here.