Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall tonight into Saturday
- latest forecast trending northward...

.A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will
develop late tonight into Saturday over portions of northern
Iowa. Heaviest snowfall is currently expected to fall in an east-
west oriented band around the Highway 20 to Highway 3 corridors,
where amounts of 5 to 7 inches or greater will be possible,
especially west of Interstate 35. However, forecast trends this
morning are shifting northward and adjustments to the
warning/advisory are likely later today. Be sure to monitor the
latest forecast updates.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Cold wind chills as
low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions
are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes expected to depart ABC after reported romantic relationship, source says

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the anchors of GMA 3, are in the final stages of negotiating an exit from the network after photos surfaced last year of the pair engaged in an apparent romantic relationship.

 Paula Lobo/Disney General Entertainment Con/ABC/Getty Images

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the anchors of the third hour of ABC's flagship morning show "Good Morning America," are in the final stages of negotiating an exit from the network after photos surfaced last year of the pair engaged in an apparent romantic relationship, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Friday.

A spokesperson for ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the network has been negotiating with the "GMA3" anchors this week about an exit and the talks have advanced to final stages, the person familiar with the matter said. A finalized deal could come as soon as Friday afternoon.

"There is a lot of frustration on all sides that it could have been handled better," the person said.

The all-but-certain exit comes after Holmes and Robach were taken off the air last month following a Daily Mail report showing the pair apparently engaged in a romantic relationship.

In a memo sent to network staff at the time, ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the anchors would remain off the air pending the results of an internal review.

Godwin called the matter an "internal and external distraction" and requested staffers not to "gossip" about the matter while at work.

While the pair have remained off the air at "GMA3," a rotating cast of hosts has filled in for Robach and Holmes on the program.

