Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week and into the weekend. Confidence
continues to increase for a significant multi-faceted event
including possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across
central Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain in some flux, but
any changes in projected snow totals will not greatly alter the
potential for blizzard conditions which would render travel
dangerous to impossible. Extreme cold will move as well and wind
chills will fall to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from Thursday
through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering
travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph
or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night.
Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as
winds increase and are at their strongest, including after
snowfall subsides Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Gas prices haven't been this low since July 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
On December 19, the national average for regular gasoline dropped to $3.14 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices haven't been this low since July 2021.

 Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The great gasoline spike of 2022 has completely unwound, giving consumers a major boost after a year of high inflation.

The national average for regular gasoline dropped to $3.14 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA. Gas prices haven't been this low since July 2021.

After moving steadily higher last year, pump prices spiked early in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The national average topped out at an all-time record of $5.02 a gallon in June.

But prices have since cooled off and the decline has accelerated in recent weeks. The national average for regular gas has tumbled 12 cents in the past week and 54 cents in the past month, according to AAA. It's 17 cents cheaper, on average, to buy gas than the same date last year.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNN on Friday that the national average could drop below $3 a gallon by Christmas Eve.

Twenty-one states already have averages below $3 a gallon, including Ohio, North Carolina and Colorado, according to AAA. In California, the state average for regular gas has dropped to $4.38, down from a record of $6.44 in June.

The plunge in gasoline prices has been driven by a variety of factors, including soft demand, recession fears, rebounding supply and the absence of a major disruption to Russia's oil flows.

Sandy Sherman, a resident of Olathe, Kansas, said the sharp decline in pump prices means he can use the extra money for clothing, food and other household necessities.

"Gas where I live never got close to $5 a gallon but anything over $4 a gallon is a major issue," Sherman said. "We can only hope that the decline continues!"

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.